Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $42.13

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $40.69. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

REPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $285,603. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

