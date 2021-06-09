Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.84

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 59869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

