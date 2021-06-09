Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSVA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 5,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

