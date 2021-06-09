Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600,000 Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTAC remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,371. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.