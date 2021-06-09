Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.79

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 2005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.