Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $388,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

