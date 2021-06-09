Tamarack Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of OptiNose worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 2,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,776. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

