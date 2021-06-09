Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $1.58 Million in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 89,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

