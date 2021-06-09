Tamarack Advisers LP Buys Shares of 125,000 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

