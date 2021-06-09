ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $685.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $332.80 and a 52-week high of $692.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $647.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

