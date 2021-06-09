Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

