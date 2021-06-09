Gunma Bank Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 459.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 4.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

DVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 2,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

