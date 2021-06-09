31,000 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

IVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

