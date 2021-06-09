American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%.

AMSWA traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

