BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.01. 370,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 80,425,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

