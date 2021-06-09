Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-6.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EA opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

