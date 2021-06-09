Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000. Bioventus makes up approximately 2.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

BVS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

