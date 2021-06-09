salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $236.33. 39,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.