Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 3,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical makes up about 2.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of ICU Medical worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,937,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,009. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

