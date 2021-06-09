ING Groep NV Invests $28.94 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 97,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

