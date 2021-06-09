Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands comprises about 4.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 2.10% of Turning Point Brands worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

