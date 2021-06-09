Alan Martin Acquires 98 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Alan Martin bought 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($261.20).

Shares of NEXS stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213.50 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.15. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.50 ($2.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £96.93 million and a PE ratio of -23.41.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.