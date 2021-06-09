ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $86,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $333.13. 319,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock worth $592,339,911. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

