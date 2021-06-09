Clearshares LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $116.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

