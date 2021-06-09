Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 300,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,423,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

