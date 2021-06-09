Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $21.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 1,127,262 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

