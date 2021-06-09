Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

