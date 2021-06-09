Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,464 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

