Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,411 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

