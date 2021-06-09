WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

