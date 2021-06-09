Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Bruker comprises 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.