Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 7,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,852. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14.

