InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 10,961 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. 72,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

