Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $76.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,526 shares of company stock worth $11,321,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,183. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.