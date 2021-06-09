American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,326,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.85. 6,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

