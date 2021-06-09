Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,355 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Shares of UDEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,425. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20.

