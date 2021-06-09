Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.09. Fisker shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 91,644 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get Fisker alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.