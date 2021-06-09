Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. CSW Industrials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,351. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.