Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.