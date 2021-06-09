Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

