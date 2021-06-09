Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 381.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

