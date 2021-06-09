Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

SRGA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 11,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.14. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.