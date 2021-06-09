ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

