Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $41.15

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $42.75. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 4,323 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

