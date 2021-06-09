Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.
About Momo
Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.
