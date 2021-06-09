Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 4,944 shares traded.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.