Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 488,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,474,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.