AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,085 shares.The stock last traded at $24.24 and had previously closed at $24.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

