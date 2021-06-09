Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 738.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. 318,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.