ATN (ATN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.28 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATN has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $334,687.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049606 BTC.

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

